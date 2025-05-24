Atlanta middle school teacher inducted into national hall of fame

ATLANTA — A middle school math teacher from Atlanta is one of the newest members of the National Teachers Hall of Fame.

Dr. Valerie Camille Jones Ford, the mathematics department chair at the Ron Clark Academy, was one of five teachers nationwide inducted into the hall of fame.

Dr. Jones Ford learned about her selection earlier this year in a surprise ceremony surrounded by her students.

“Dr. Jones Ford exemplifies the heart, brilliance, and excellence that defines the spirit of RCA,” said Ron Clark, co-founder of the Ron Clark Academy. “Her induction into the Hall of Fame is a powerful reminder of the lasting impact a teacher can have when they lead with both passion and purpose.”

She has spent 25 years in education and spent the last 15 of those at the Ron Clark Academy.

She earned her bachelor’s degree from Spelman College, a master’s degree from Georgia State University, and a Ph.D. from Teachers College, Columbia University.

Dr. Jones Ford will be officially inducted next month in Emporia, Kansas.

