Atlanta mayor visits business districts in push for small business shopping ahead of holidays

ATLANTA — Ahead of Small Business Saturday, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens spent Monday visiting and shopping at three of the city’s Main Street business districts to advocate for shoppers to go to small businesses.

The three districts Dickens went to were Little Five Points, East Atlanta Village and the Historic West End, all of which are part of the Atlanta Office of Economic Development’s Atlanta Main Street “Shop Small” campaign.

“Atlanta is a city of connected neighborhoods and it is important for our Administration to lead by example by going into the community to show that you can buy great things while supporting our small businesses,” Dickens said. “These small business owners are pillars in our community, they hire locally and great things happen when you shop small.”

While touring the districts, Dickens stopped at Turtle Island Trading and Sevananda in Little Five Points, Healing U Wellness Boutique, Pub EAV and The Victorian in East Atlanta Village and Afro-Centric Network and JB’s Record Lounge in the Historic West End.

After the shopping tour, Dickens ate at Boxcar, according to the mayor’s office.

For the holiday shopping season, Dickens and other Atlanta officials are promoting local business and encouraging shoppers to focus on small businesses around the city.

“Our Atlanta Main Street districts and their participating businesses reflect the distinct character of their surrounding neighborhood while creating strong economic and commercial centers,” Janide Sidifall, Deputy Commissioner of City Planning said.

To make shopping during the busy season easier to navigate, the Atlanta Department of Transportation shared an updated list of projects that are underway or expected to start soon.

Those projects include:

LITTLE 5 POINTS

Bikeway Connection & Corrals

Provides multimodal connectivity between Little 5 Points and Virginia Highlands

Enhances street and sidewalk safety by providing storage for bikes and shared dockless devices

Inman Park Neighborhood Improvements

Provides better traffic flow with realigned intersection and pedestrian improvements at the Edgewood Avenue/Euclid Avenue and pedestrian improvements at the Irwin Street/Lake Avenue at Krog Street intersection

Better walking and driving conditions with new sidewalk and resurfaced streets

Little 5 Points CID Improvements (Procurement)

Will provide a new pedestrian place with sidewalk and ADA ramps, pedestrian furniture, bicycle racks, redesigned tree wells, and additional landscaping at the intersection of Moreland, Euclid, and McLendon Avenues

Better visibility with installation of pedestrian lighting

EAST ATLANTA VILLAGE

Glenwood-Moreland LCI Project

Realignment of Glenwood Avenue to create a safer, more conventional crossing at the intersection with Moreland Avenue

Realignment includes reduction of lane width to extend two bicycle lanes along Glenwood Ave through the Moreland Avenue intersection

Glenwood Avenue restriped to accommodate a left-turn lane for improved pedestrian and motorist safety at the intersection

WEST END

Joseph E. Lowery Complete Street (Under Construction)

Installation of sidewalks and ADA ramps, installation of mid-block crossings with pedestrian signals and marked crosswalks

Realignment of J. E. Lowery Boulevard/Mayson Turner Road intersection for safer pedestrian crossing

Installation of landscaping and pedestrian lighting for safer and more pleasant user experience

Signal upgrades throughout the corridor for better signal timing and safer pedestrian crossing

Ralph David Abernathy Complete Street

ATLDOT/Atlanta Beltline, Inc./Georgia Department of Transportation partnership to reimagine historic Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard SW (RDA) between Cascade Avenue SW and Martin Luther King (MLK) Jr. Drive NW into a multimodal “safe streets” corridor

Now features a shared-use path, with delineated parking, crosswalks, and bicycle lanes for high-quality connection across MLK Jr. Drive NW to the MARTA West Lake Station via Anderson Avenue SW

West End MARTA Bike Lane Barrier Murals

Partnership with MARTA to create a quick-build, separated bike lane on Lee Street in front of the West End MARTA station using painted concrete traffic barriers

Combines the beauty of community art with innovative engineering that saves lives

