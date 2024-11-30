Atlanta mayor shops local on Small Business Saturday

ATLANTA — Since 2010, the day after Black Friday has been known as Small Business Saturday, a day to celebrate local business owners in your community.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is one of many people getting out on Saturday and supporting small businesses.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The City of Atlanta posted on social media on Saturday morning that Dickens paid a visit to Afrocentric Network on Lee Street SW in the Historic West End.

“Shoutout to Afro-Centric for keeping our neighborhoods rich in heritage and creativity. Let’s shop local this holiday season and beyond!” the city government said in a post.

TRENDING STORIES:

If you’re looking to support small businesses in your area, visit shopsmall.com, which redirects to a page on the American Express website. You can click the “find shops” button and type in your location, and local small businesses will show up on a map.

According to American Express’ website, they are credited with starting Small Business Saturday. Since it began, they say more than $200 billion has been spent at local businesses.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group