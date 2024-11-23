Atlanta mayor partners with nonprofit, Amazon to deliver groceries to families before Thanksgiving

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is fighting food insecurity across the city heading into Thanksgiving.

On Saturday, the mayor partnered with nonprofit C.H.O.I.C.E.S., which stands for the Center Helping Obesity In Children End Successfully, and Amazon to deliver turkeys and groceries to more than 2,000 families across metro Atlanta.

Hundreds of volunteers gathered at Atlanta Technical College on Saturday morning to pack boxes of turkeys and trimmings to send out to those in need.

“Today, our families are getting about 20 pounds of produce: sweet potatoes, onions, squash, oranges, apples. These families are getting nice, local produce,” C.H.O.I.C.E.S. Executive Chef Ashley Keyes said.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims got to tag along as one of 40 Amazon trucks and Dickens delivered food to a senior citizen named Tinnie Baugh.

“I would let you go look at my refrigerator, but now I can go put food in it,” Baugh told the mayor.

She said this food will help her spend Thanksgiving “rejoicing with family.”

“And this is my blessing. God always blesses His children,” she said. “I am so happy that they thought about me.”

Mayor Dickens said that too many have to struggle to put food on their tables.

“In Atlanta, one in nine families have a challenge with having fresh food and vegetables every single day to eat. Some of them are children, families with children,” Dickens said. “We want to make sure we close that gap where people don’t have enough fresh food to eat.”

©2024 Cox Media Group