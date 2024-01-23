A pedestrian was hit, killed in a metro Atlanta man’s yard. Now, he wants changes

ATLANTA — An Atlanta man is asking the city to stop speeders on a deadly stretch of road in front of his home.

Jerry Middleton says it was a Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m. when he and his family heard “this loud ‘boom,’ and then the lights flickered,” Middleton said.

Middleton told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln that “boom” came from a two-car fatal accident that landed right at his front door.

“It was just, it was just ... something out of a movie is what it felt like,” he told Lincoln.

According to Atlanta Police, a pedestrian who was walking down the street was hit and killed by the impact.

“There was a guy on the side, and the impact of the hit obviously hit him and it bounced on the car. He was on the side, he was motionless,” he said.

Middleton says for months, he’s complained to the city about speeding cars.

“People are walking on this street all the time,” he said.

He says they’re using Venetian Drive as a raceway when entering and leaving busy Campbelltown Road.

“We need some speed bumps to slow down these people’s cars,” Middleton said.

Middleton says he requested to have a speed study conducted.

The city confirmed receiving that request.

“It’s essential to get it because if not people will continue to experience what happened in my yard,” he said.

