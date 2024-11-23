Atlanta inflation rate up nearly 2% in October but lower than national levels

ATLANTA — The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the monthly inflation rate for the United States had reached 2.6% for cost increases compared to last October.

Among the larger increases were food prices, used cars, medical care and as it has been month-after-month, the cost of shelter or housing.

While the national rate was 2.6% in the latest Consumer Price Index, in the metro Atlanta area, it was 1.9%, a full half-point lower than the national average.

For the Atlanta area, the biggest increases and cost drivers for inflation were food items and shelter, which rose 0.4% for renters and homeowners.

For renters specifically, costs were up 0.5% while homeowners’ equivalent of rent, or mortgages, were costing residents an extra 0.6% compared to August.

Year-over-year, housing costs were up 3.4% and accounted for the largest increase driving the overall Atlanta inflation rate.

The regional CPI from the bureau is a two-month analysis of cost changes for the Atlanta region.

“The index for shelter continued to increase, up 0.4 percent over the bi-monthly period. The index for owners’ equivalent rose 0.6 percent from August to October, while the index for rent of primary residence increased 0.5 percent over the same period,” the BLS said.

Food costs were up even more, with a 1.1% increase to groceries costs and a flat 1% increase to the price of meats, poultry, fish and eggs.

However, when it comes to food, the prices for dairy, fruits and vegetables, and baked goods were all lower, with dairy leading the price reductions at a 3.8% drop for milk-based products and cheeses.

Gasoline prices in the Atlanta area were down 12.5% from August to October and electricity also fell 14%, according to the bureau.

