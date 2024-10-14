Atlanta Hawks participate in 2024 Atlanta Pride Parade

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks marched in the 2024 Atlanta Pride Parade on Sunday.

The Hawks marched along with the College Park Skyhawks and staff from State Farm Arena.

The Hawks-branded float had a “True Comes in All Colors” theme and included rainbow flags and signs of support for the LBGTQIA+ community.

“The Hawks are committed to staying True to Atlanta in many ways, and we were thrilled to join BMW and the LGBTQIA+ community at this year’s Atlanta Pride Parade,” Hawks’ Executive Vice President and Chief People, Diversity and Inclusion Officer Camye Mackey said. “We believe in the power of sports to unify our community, and we’re glad to use our platform to celebrate active allyship, love and diversity.”

About 100,000 people attended the parade.

