Atlanta Gay Black Pride kicks off Thursday as company helps make it a healthy weekend

ATLANTA — As Gay Black Pride celebrations kick off in metro Atlanta, one drug company is stepping up to educate participants about prevention and new advancements in HIV treatment.

“Atlanta still is third in the number of new HIV infections annually. I think many people think that HIV is a problem of the past,” said Rashad Burgess, vice president of Gilead Sciences.

But it’s not a problem of the past.

Gilead Sciences is a pharmaceutical company that plays a big role in developing treatments for HIV.

This weekend, during what’s known as the Black Pride celebration, Burgess’ company is working behind the scenes to educate and give back.

TRENDING STORIES:

“We’ve been partnering with Atlanta Black Pride weekend for a number of years because Black LGBTQ communities have been disproportionately impacted by HIV. So, it’s important and it’s critical for us to ensure that they are educated,” Burgess told Channel 2’s Karyn Green.

There are activities planned through the weekend, including a pure heat community festival at Piedmont Park, a gala and influencer dinner, and a mental health and wellness brunch.

The big message from organizers for everyone: Have fun and get tested.

“We work with health care systems to ensure that they’re routinizing, screening, to ensure people walk in and actually are able to get an HIV test, because if people know their HIV status, they’re able to take action. Whether that action is getting on a PrEP medication that prevents the acquisition of HIV, or whether that is if they’re diagnosed,” Burgess said.

Atlanta Black Pride activities kick off Thursday night with Mayor Andre Dickens’ 6th Annual Atlanta Black Pride Reception, starting at 7 p.m.

Here is a list of other events:

Friday | 6 –10 p.m.

4th Annual Black Excellence Influencers Dinner

Location: Starling Hotel, Midtown Atlanta

Honoring:

Attorney Jasmin Robinson, Director Des Grey, Carter The Body, Ty Young, Big Sexy, Keith “K. Keith” McRae, Reco Chapple, State Senator Rashaun Kemp, Wayne Woodson

Saturday | 2 – 5:00 p.m.

Torchbearers Event: A Queer Legacy of Care

Location: Starling Hotel, Midtown Atlanta

An intergenerational town hall and celebration of Black queer resilience and care

Featuring: Angie Wheelis, Southern Fried Queer Pride, Dewayne Queen, Malcolm Reid, Unity Arc Advocacy, and others

Sunday | 12 - 3 p.m.

R&B Poetry and Mental Health & Wealth Brunch

Location: Starling Hotel, Midtown Atlanta

Sunday | 12 – 8 p.m.

13th Annual Pure Heat Community Festival

Location: Piedmont Park

For more information about the weekend’s events, CLICK HERE.

©2025 Cox Media Group