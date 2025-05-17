Atlanta firefighter hospitalized for heat exhaustion

ATLANTA — An Atlanta firefighter was hospitalized after experiencing heat exhaustion while battling a fire Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to a fire at 670 10th Street NW in Atlanta.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

The firefighter who experienced heat exhaustion was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

There were no other injuries reported.

