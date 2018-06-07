Atlanta Fire investigating suspicious string of fires

ATLANTA - Fire investigators now consider a fire at a home on Coleman Street in southwest Atlanta suspicious.
They said the house is just one of a few vacant homes to burn over the past few weeks in that neighborhood.
Firefighters told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington they searched the home but didn’t find anyone inside.
The home appears to be a total loss.
Washington drove around the Pittsburgh community and found a number of charred vacant homes, including another one that just burned on Coleman Street a few weeks ago.
Atlanta firefighters responded to this latest fire, at around 7 a.m. and said just like the others, the home had no power or gas.
So all signs point to something suspicious.
“It could be deemed suspicious due to some of the circumstances of there not being any power there, no gas, seven o’clock in the morning with no one really around, so yes,” said Atlanta Fire Sgt. Cortez Stafford.
No one was hurt in this morning’s fire.
