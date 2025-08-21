Atlanta digital education non-profit receives ‘significant grant’ from Taco Bell Foundation

ATLANTA — Inspiredu, an Atlanta nonprofit dedicated to bridging the digital divide, has received a significant grant from the Taco Bell Foundation, partly thanks to the support of singer Kelly Clarkson.

The grant will enable Inspiredu to expand its efforts in providing internet access and digital devices to underserved communities, the organization told Channel 2’s Lori Wilson.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The organization, led by CEO Richard Hicks, aims to use the funding to offer more devices and conduct training sessions on topics such as financial literacy, telehealth, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.

“It made me feel like Inspiredu is an organization that is very well needed and it is an organization that is playing with the big boys,” Richard Hicks, CEO of Inspiredu, said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Inspiredu’s mission to bridge the digital divide received a boost when Kelly Clarkson helped bring national recognition to the organization. Clarkson’s involvement came after Inspiredu was nominated for a Good Neighbor Award, which she supported.

Hicks noted that the exposure from being associated with Kelly Clarkson helped open doors for the nonprofit, leading to the national grant from the Taco Bell Foundation.

The funding will allow Inspiredu to conduct training sessions for entire families, with a special focus on youth, ensuring they have the opportunity to learn about and engage with new technologies.

With the new funding, Inspiredu is poised to enhance its impact on the community by providing essential digital resources and education to those in need.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group