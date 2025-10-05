Atlanta City Council member proposes ban on air domes, similar structures

ATLANTA — Atlanta City Council member Byron Amos is proposing a ban on air-supported and air-inflated structures in the city of Atlanta.

According to the proposed ordinance, the construction of air-supported and air-inflated structures might allow an uncontrolled level of noise, “undermining the City’s efforts to maintain safe, peaceful and livable neighborhoods.”

As defined in the proposed ordinance:

An air-inflated structure is a building that uses air-pressurized membrane beams, arches or other elements to enclose space, where the occupants of the structure do not occupy the pressurized area used to support it.

An air-supported structure is a building where the shape of the structure is attained or created by air pressure and the occupants are inside the elevated pressure area.

Should Amos’ ordinance be approved, all of these structures would not be allowed to be built in the City of Atlanta.

If the vote is successful, the measure would take effect immediately.

