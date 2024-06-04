Atlanta-based Delta Airlines offering new meals, snacks on flights this summer

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Delta Airlines is offering a new selection of meals on flights this summer. The options even include an Atlanta favorite.

Delta says its premium customers now have more in-flight dining options than ever before.

Starting this month, first-class customers on domestic flights from Atlanta can order Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q’s short rib open-faced sandwich with sweet pickles and a side of cheddar and broccoli, or the Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q smoked chicken salad with cabbage and beet slaw, crumbled queso fresco and toasted pepitas.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

For dessert, customers can order the restaurant’s banana pudding.

As for travelers in Delta’s Main Cabin and Delta Comfort +. you can choose either a sweet or savory option for their pre-arrival entrée on long-haul international flights. Some options include spinach, egg and cheese calzone or a chocolate hazelnut calzone.

The airline is also offering new snacks for its main cabin customers, including a soft-baked dark chocolate sea salt bar that doesn’t contain gluten or nuts.

To read more about Delta food options, click here.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta business owner says she’s thankful to be alive after being stabbed in her driveway





©2024 Cox Media Group