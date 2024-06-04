Atlanta-based Delta Airlines offering new meals, snacks on flights this summer

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Delta Airlines is offering a new selection of meals on flights this summer. The options even include an Atlanta favorite.
Delta says its premium customers now have more in-flight dining options than ever before.
Starting this month, first-class customers on domestic flights from Atlanta can order Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q’s short rib open-faced sandwich with sweet pickles and a side of cheddar and broccoli, or the Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q smoked chicken salad with cabbage and beet slaw, crumbled queso fresco and toasted pepitas.
For dessert, customers can order the restaurant’s banana pudding.
As for travelers in Delta’s Main Cabin and Delta Comfort +. you can choose either a sweet or savory option for their pre-arrival entrée on long-haul international flights. Some options include spinach, egg and cheese calzone or a chocolate hazelnut calzone.
The airline is also offering new snacks for its main cabin customers, including a soft-baked dark chocolate sea salt bar that doesn’t contain gluten or nuts.
To read more about Delta food options, click here.
