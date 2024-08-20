Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines named the official airline of WNBA

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is now the official airline of the WNBA.

The airline announced the news on Monday. This means all 12 WNBA teams, including the Atlanta Dream, will be charted by Delta throughout the regular season and playoffs.

2024 is the first year the WNBA has had a full charted flight program.

“We’re proud to partner with the WNBA, where every game is a testament to our shared values of teamwork and perseverance,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian. “We look forward to serving these incredible athletes on their journeys and furthering Delta’s support of women’s athletics.”

Delta said it will work with the league to “produce unique content that showcases the journey of the athletes while highlighting Delta’s commitment to providing an elevated travel experience for the league.”

With exciting rookies like the Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark and the Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese, the WNBA has seen huge increases in viewership and interest so far in 2024.

