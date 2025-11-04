Atlanta-based Coca-Cola unveils first new holiday flavor in years

ATLANTA — ‘Tis the season for a new flavor of Coca-Cola.

On Monday, the Atlanta-based company announced its first new holiday flavor in five years, Holiday Creamy Vanilla.

The new flavor takes everything you know and love about Coca-Cola and infuses a "smooth, creamy vanilla flavor that captures the joy of the season."

The limited-time flavor is already on the shelves of most major retailers and is available online in both original and zero sugar varieties.

Coca-Cola Holiday Creamy Vanilla is available in a 12-pack of 12-ounce cans and 20-ounce bottles.

But if you’re a big fan, Walmart will exclusively offer two-liter bottles.

Earlier this year, the company announced it would be bringing Coke made with cane sugar to the U.S.

That announcement came about a week after President Donald Trump said the company had “agreed” to use cane sugar in its beverages. At the time, Coca-Cola did not confirm the news, according to the AP.

