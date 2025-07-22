Atlanta-based Coca-Cola confirms cane sugar for U.S. Coke during earnings report

ATLANTA — On Tuesday’s earnings call, Coca-Cola announced it would be bringing Coke with cane sugar to the United States, in addition to sharing new details on its financial standings.

During the earnings call, Coca-Cola confirmed it would be introducing a U.S. cane sugar Coke product, though the corn syrup version currently on the market would also remain on shelves.

“As part of its ongoing innovation agenda, this fall in the United States, the company plans to launch an offering made with U.S. cane sugar to expand its Trademark Coca-Cola product range. This addition is designed to complement the company’s strong core portfolio and offer more choices across occasions and preferences,” the company said.

The cane sugar soda will be released in the fall.

The announcement during Tuesday’s earnings call happened about a week after President Donald Trump said the company had “agreed” to use cane sugar in its beverages. At the time, Coca-Cola did not confirm the news, according to the AP.

The Atlanta-based beverage company announced a negative cash flow of $1.4 billion, but overall revenue was up.

According to its latest earnings call on Tuesday, the company said its free cash flow declined $5.5 billion compared to the previous year.

However, the relaunch of their “Share a Coke” campaign with personalized bottles “returned on a larger scale, activated with approximately 10 billion bottles and cans,” globally, assisting with transaction growth on single-serve drinks.

“Amid a shifting external landscape in the second quarter, the ability of our system to stay both focused and flexible enabled us to stay on course in the first half of the year,” said James Quincey, Chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company. “We continue to execute with a clear intent on our priorities and are confident in our trajectory to deliver on our updated 2025 guidance and longer-term objectives.”

In terms of market share, the Coca-Cola Company reported they’d gained in the market for non-alcoholic beverages, and earnings per share grew 58%.

Coca-Cola said for the rest of 2025, it expects growth of organic revenue to be between 5% to 6%, unchanged from previous forecasts.

The company also said it is estimating a higher effective tax rate compared to 2024, at 20.8% instead of 18.6%.

“This includes the impact of several countries enacting the global minimum tax regulations and does not include the impact of ongoing tax litigation with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service, if the company were not to prevail,” Coca-Cola said in a statement.

