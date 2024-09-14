Atlanta announces plan to revitalize 8 ‘surplus school’ locations, turn them into ‘vibrant hubs’

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta’s Urban Development Corporation reached an agreement with Atlanta Public Schools to turn extra, underused school properties into new community assets across the city.

City officials said the agreement between AUDC and APS will transform eight former school sites, starting with properties on Lakewood Heights and Peeples Street.

The sites will be redeveloped and assigned long-term leases for future projects, according to the city.

“This collaborative agreement with Atlanta Public Schools represents our city’s commitment to turning underutilized spaces into vibrant hubs that will uplift and empower our neighborhoods,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement. “By leveraging the expertise of AUDC and the resources of APS, we will breathe new life into these properties and create opportunities that benefit all Atlanta residents.”

School district officials said the agreement will emphasize the district’s commitment to collaboration and the interconnected nature of affordable housing and education.

“As stewards of public resources, we have a responsibility to ensure our assets are used in the most impactful way possible,” APS Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson said. “This agreement with AUDC will allow us to transform underutilized school sites into vibrant community hubs that expand access to affordable housing for our families and students and improve the overall quality of life for Atlanta families. I appreciate the Atlanta Board of Education for recognizing that housing and education are the foundation of a strong society, and we are proud to work with the City to strengthen both for the benefit of our communities.”

In terms of next steps, Atlanta officials plan to hold a series of events including stakeholder meetings, public forums and presentations to local organizations, while a committee will be formed for requests for quotations on planning and guiding the redevelopment process.

The locations of the other six properties were not revealed in the announcement.

