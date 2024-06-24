Atlanta airport expecting more than 4 million travelers during July 4th travel period

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Officials from the world’s busiest airport are expecting another busy travel period, starting in just a few days.

Hartsfield-Jackson International Atlanta officials said they expect nearly four million people to pass through the airport over the 4th of July travel period, beginning Thursday.

With July 4 falling on a Thursday this year, airport officials are expecting an increase in travelers for the weekend before and after the holiday.

The busiest travel days at the airport are projected to be June 28, July 7 and July 8.

If you are traveling in the next two weeks, airport officials say to arrive at least two and a half hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international flights.

The airport saw a record number of travelers over Memorial Day weekend last month.

