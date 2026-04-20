Atlanta airport expands facial technologies at security gates

ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is expanding its innovation with three CLEAR eGates at South Checkpoint to move passengers through security lines quicker.

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This will allow verified flyers to go straight to the physical screening without having to do a manual check through TSA.

“At Hartsfield-Jackson, we are focused every day on moving passengers through the Airport as safely and efficiently as possible,” said Airport General Manager Ricky Smith. “The addition of CLEAR’s eGates at the South Checkpoint is one more way we are using innovation to improve flow and support the traveler experience.”

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Two eGates were installed at ATL’s Lower North Checkpoint last August.

“We are incredibly grateful for the visionary leadership at Hartsfield-Jackson and our steadfast partners at the TSA, whose collaboration made this triple eGate launch possible,” said CLEAR Executive Vice President of Aviation Kyle McLaughlin. “The recent shutdown was a stark reminder of the need for public-private partnerships to drive innovation and automation at the checkpoint.”

Hartsfield-Jackson says its also preparing for global travel demand with this addition.

With over 1.2 million international visitors expected for the FIFA World Cup 2026, Airports are preparing for increased passenger volumes.

Alongside the eGate rollout, TSA and its partners have expanded access to expedited security processing. Travelers from 40 countries across Europe, Asia, and the Americas are eligible to join CLEAR+.

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