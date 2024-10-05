Armed robbery suspects sought by Atlanta police after holding victims at gunpoint

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is looking for two men who robbed their victims at gunpoint in July at a gas station.

Police say on July 1 just after 2 a.m., officers responded to the Shell Gas Station located at 1850 Metropolitan Parkway SW in reference to a robbery.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they arrived, police spoke to the victims who told them they were getting gas and talking amongst themselves outside of their vehicle when two men walked up and demanded their belongings at gunpoint.

After giving the two men everything they had, the men fled on foot in an unknown direction. Surveillance video of the gas station showed the men walking out of the darkness from behind the Shell Gas Station right before the robbery.

TRENDING STORIES:

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at here, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man gets Atlanta police officer's attention with marijuana smell, ends up arrested for murder

©2024 Cox Media Group