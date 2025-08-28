Atlanta

Ariana Grande coming to Atlanta for first tour in 7 years

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Photos: Ariana Grande through the years Here are some memorable photos of actress and singer Ariana Grande through the years. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — Singer and actress Ariana Grande is heading back out on the road next year for the first time in seven years.

The 32-year-old “Wicked” star announced The Eternal Sunshine Tour on her Instagram on Wednesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The tour runs from June to August 2026 and features just 10 cities, including Atlanta.

The pop star will perform two shows at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Monday, July 6, 2026 and Wednesday, July 8, 2026.

TRENDING STORIES:

Ticket pre-sale begins on Sept. 9, with general tickets on sale Sept. 10 at 10 a.m.

The Eternal Sunshine Tour marks her first tour since 2019’s Sweetener World Tour.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read