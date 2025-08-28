Ariana Grande coming to Atlanta for first tour in 7 years

ATLANTA — Singer and actress Ariana Grande is heading back out on the road next year for the first time in seven years.

The 32-year-old “Wicked” star announced The Eternal Sunshine Tour on her Instagram on Wednesday morning.

The tour runs from June to August 2026 and features just 10 cities, including Atlanta.

The pop star will perform two shows at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Monday, July 6, 2026 and Wednesday, July 8, 2026.

Ticket pre-sale begins on Sept. 9, with general tickets on sale Sept. 10 at 10 a.m.

The Eternal Sunshine Tour marks her first tour since 2019’s Sweetener World Tour.

