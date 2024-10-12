Are you a Croc fan? Well know you can get a pair for your favorite four-legged friend

ATLANTA — Crocs fans are in for a treat as they will soon have the chance to grab a pair of Crocs for your favorite pup.

The footwear company announced a collaboration with pet supply company and subscription service BARK to launch pet Crocs later this month as part of their annual “Croctober” campaign.

Starting Oct. 23, pet Crocs will be available for a limited time in two colors: Green Slime and Pink Dragon Fruit.

Pet owners can even get matching classic lined clogs for themselves, released on the same day.

Americans are increasingly spending more on their pets.

Last year, pet owners spent a total of $147 billion on pet-related expenses, according to the American Pet Products Association.

That number is expected to rise to $150 billion this year.





