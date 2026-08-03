Are Marjorie Taylor Greene and others spurned by Trump starting their own political party?

ATLANTA — They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and a social media post by former Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene seems to be getting a lot more than that.

The photo shows a group gathering including Greene, her now-husband Brian Glenn, Thomas Massie, his wife Carolyn Moffa, Tucker Carlson, Joe Kent and his wife Heather.

We said no more foreign wars and we meant it and supported Donald Trump because he made that promise.

But he’s betrayed us all.

Our commitment is America First for all Americans, right, left, and center.

The movement has begun. pic.twitter.com/mZXadw0kBr — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) August 1, 2026

“We said no more foreign wars, and we meant it and supported Donald Trump because he made that promise. But he’s betrayed us all. Our commitment is America First for all Americans, right, left, and center. The movement has begun,” Greene said in the post.

The photo has sparked speculation online that Greene and others may be starting their political party and movement.

Greene had posted in June that she was “DONE” with the Republican Party.

“There is A LOT of us that are absolutely fed up and will not support a party that betrays its voters and country,” Greene wrote

Tucker Carlson announced pretty much the same thing at the same time as well.

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“I’ve voted Republican my entire life... I have been a consistent defender for 35 years of the Republican Party, a very consistent defender, but there is no defending this,” Carlson said. “Because it’s immoral and it’s exactly the opposite of what a political party in a democracy is charged with doing, which is representing its own voters, its own citizens, its own nation. And they’re not doing that.”

“So, no, I’m out,” Carlson continued. “And if I’m out, then I think a lot of other people are out.”

Massie lost his primary this year after Trump endorsed his hand-picked candidate in Kentucky, Ed Gallrein.

The soon-to-be former Congressman had pushed for the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, criticized the war in Iran and voted against the president’s signature tax legislation last year.

Kent, a former counter-terrorism chief in the Trump administration, resigned over the war with Iran and then became one of Trump’s biggest critics.

So what “movement has begun?”Greene and Carlson have talked about backing a new political party.

“I think there’s a group of us that if we decide to align, we could launch a true America-focused party that doesn’t fall into the traps of Democrats or Republicans, but could align some serious players from the right and the left,” Greene said in a podcast interview with Piers Morgan last month.

She admitted that it would be tough to do.

“It’s difficult to launch a third party, so the reality is this isn’t something that gets off the ground in just a couple of campaign cycles,” Greene said. “This is a movement that has to be developed and would take time to develop.”

“Tucker Carlson would be a great threat to both parties because there’s many Americans that are very independent that would support him, but there’s also Republican voters and Democrat voters that would support him,” Greene said. “So, I would say he’s a very credible threat.”

While there is nothing official at the moment, down the road could be another story. As right now, USA Today reports that “most Republicans still approve of how Trump is handling the war, according to the survey taken July 23-27, but even GOP support is declining, dropping to 61% from 71% in June.”

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