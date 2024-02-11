APD Chief says department looking for 2 arsonists in connection to patrol car set on fire in city

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum spoke in front of a house on Harper Road in Atlanta’s Lakewood Heights neighborhood to provide new details in an arson investigation from Saturday morning.

Earlier on Saturday, an Atlanta Police Department patrol car was set on fire outside the home of an officer living in the Lakewood Heights area.

On Saturday night, Schierbaum confirmed the arson of the patrol car was connected to members of the group known as Defend the Atlanta Forest and Stop Cop City.

Schierbaum said at the briefing that the group had taken credit for the arson on Saturday and that investigation by APD, the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department, and a group of state and federal partner agencies had taken officers to a home on Harper Road.

“As that investigation played out, a group commonly known as Defend the Atlanta Forest or Stop Cop City took claim of that arson. In the neighborhood of residents of this city, they claimed, took responsibility for setting fire to the police car that is used to protect this city,” Schierbaum said, adding that neighborhood residents had also assisted the department.

The police chief said they developed probable cause for a search warrant of the home, then executed it. While Schierbaum spoke to members of the media and the public, officers were actively searching the property behind him.

“As a result of that citizen support investigators, probable cause was developed and we believe that two arsonists involved fled to 501 Parker Road SE, shortly after the arson took place. We presented our evidence to a judge late this afternoon, and the judge concurred that probable cause existed. Shortly after that, the Atlanta Police Department APEX Unit executed that search warrant at the residence behind me. As we speak, the residence is being processed by investigators from this department, investigators of the FBI, investigators of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation,” Schierbaum said.

According to the chief, members of the U.S. Secret Service were also assisting. He said APD was searching for multiple individuals for questioning, and that the people who set the patrol car on fire had fled to the home behind him earlier on Saturday, though they were no longer at the house.

During the briefing, Schierbaum spoke strongly about the department’s commitment to holding those setting fires accountable and praised the efforts of APD and its partners.

“I want to note a couple of things here. We are not going to allow, as a police department or law enforcement community, for this city to be held hostage to fear and intimidation from fire. In the last 72 hours, we have served four search warrants, collecting evidence for a series of fires that have taken place. On Thursday morning we took into custody an individual we believe and have alleged to be a key participant of those arsons. The citizens of Atlanta, they are residents of a first-class city and they deserve and should expect first-class first responders of their fire and police departments. An attempt to use fire to incite fear to stop the building of a training center that is vital to us being a first-class city protected by first-class first responders will fail. The citizens should know that those, that very small group, that has committed these fires, are being held accountable,” Schierbaum said.

The chief said the protests, which have gone for about two years, have seen dozens of fires set, saying the group responsible must not be allowed to threaten Atlanta residents or leaders.

“This is a group that have now for almost two years have set dozens of fires trying to intimidate the politicians of this city, the law enforcement in this city, as well as the contractors to stop building the public safety training center. They took claim for that fire today,” Schierbaum said. “What does it mean to the citizens of Atlanta? That’s $80,000 of your taxpayer dollars that will be used to replace that vehicle. What does it mean to the citizens of this city? That is a neighborhood that is deprived of its police officer and his vehicle until it is replaced.”

During a brief question and answer session, the chief said the department “will not for one moment rest” until those committing arson were held accountable, then thanked the various agencies who had assisted in the investigation, noting that they had worked together “all day long, even before the sun came up,” and continued as the sun set over Atlanta.

When asked if he would consider ending a lawsuit involving the public training facility, Schierbaum declined, instead saying “Our job is keeping Atlanta safe. Folks who are setting fires? That’s who I’m having this conversation with. We are going to continue to arrest them, we are going to continue to hold them accountable. Arson is wrong, arson is a crime, it puts lives in danger. This department will not tolerate that.”

