APD patrol car set on fire in southeast Atlanta neighborhood, police confirm

ATLANTA — Authorities are investigating an arson in a southeast Atlanta neighborhood.

Atlanta police officials told Channel 2 Action News that just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday, officers received reports of a car fire at a home on Greendale Drive, DE.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers arrived, they found an Atlanta Police Department patrol car on fire.

Officials confirmed that the cause of the fire was arson.

APD Chief Darin Schierbaum told Channel 2′s Justin Carter investigators believe the fire is connected to a string of arsons that involve Atlanta Public Training Center protesters.

It is unclear if anyone has been taken into custody.

TRENDING STORIES:

No further information has been provided.

The fire remains under investigation.

We have a reporter and photographer at the scene and will provide an update on this breaking news story on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

‘My rage was indescribable;’ Family speaks out after former Gwinnett deputy’s killers get plea deals

©2023 Cox Media Group