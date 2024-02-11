1 of 2 teens involved in fight near Tri-Cities High School has died, school officials confirm

EAST POINT, Ga. — A teen has died after being involved in an altercation on and near Tri-Cities High School Friday evening after a basketball game.

School officials say 10th grader Mario Bailey died from his injuries and confirmed he was a student at the high school.

East Point Police Chief Shawn Buchanan told Channel 2′s Larry Spruill Friday evening that a teen was shot and another teen was stabbed.

Buchanan said the shooting happened after a basketball game between Tri-Cities High School and Benjamin Banneker High School.

He also told Channel 2′s Larry Spruill they were working two scenes, one outside the school’s gym and another just a few feet away at railroad tracks by the football stadium. It’s unclear where the shooting happened and where the stabbing happened.

Dr. Ethel Lett, Principal of Tri-Cities High School sent a letter to parents Saturday evening confirming the identity of the deceased student Bailey, and offered resources should their children need the support of the district.

“There are times when it is necessary to communicate news that is painful for all of us. Last night after the basketball game, two Tri-Cities students were critically injured in different altercations on and near campus. It greatly saddens me to inform you that one of the students involved, Mario Bailey, has died. Mario was a tenth grader. Mario will be deeply missed.

When events such as this happen, youth react in different ways. You may see your child feeling sad, upset, angry, shocked, numb, or unsafe. Please know that we are taking steps to increase safety personnel and resources including our Evolv concealed weapons detection system and additional Fulton County Schools Police Officers.”

Counseling will be made available for students in person at the media center, by texting Bulldogs to 1-844-201-9946 or through Odyssey Counseling Services.

The investigation is ongoing and it is unclear what led to both incidents unfolding.

