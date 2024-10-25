APD, ATF working together using technology to get guns off the streets

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department and ATF officials announced at a news conference Thursday at Zone 3 Precinct a new partnership that includes shared technology to get guns off the streets.

Both agencies highlighted tools in a Mobile Lab by way of the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN). The technology is being used to get guns off the street and to help solve violent crimes.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum told Channel 2 Action News that since January of this year, more than 2,600 firearms are now off the streets of Atlanta.

Chief Schierbaum added that some of the guns were used from armed robbery, gang violence, and domestic assault. He said this the second year of reduced homicides and aggravated assaults with a firearm.

APD along with Members of the ATF and Firearm Examiners spent time today showcasing how Ballistic Imaging Technology is used help aide with violent crime Investigations.

The chief also talked about the mayor being a big part bringing various agencies together this partnership and share tools to help reduce crime in the city.

