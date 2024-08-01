Another 7 million pounds of deli meat recalled due to listeria danger

ATLANTA — An additional seven million pounds of deli meat was recalled Wednesday in the midst of a listeria outbreak.

Channel 2′s Candace McCowan was in downtown Atlanta where some said they’re making changes until the listeria danger is over.

Sandwiches are a quick grab for people who need a fast lunch.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

While businesses work to keep customers safe, some are taking their own precautions.

Valerie Hixson said she heard about the recall on deli meat and she is avoiding it.

“It makes you concerned because I thought about it this morning,” she said. “I was like ok, I’m sticking with my tuna melt.”

At Reuben’s Deli in downtown, customers have had questions.

“How does it affect you, what are you hearing, are we okay?” Claudio Furgiuele with Reuben’s Deli said.

Reuben’s Deli is taking every precaution.

“We actually got into contact with the distributors in a conference call the day that it happened to find out how it affected us all,” Furgiuele said. “We went back and we went with all the lot numbers and we get our food in twice a week so it’s very easy to track a lot number.”

Customers’ concerns are valid.

A listeria outbreak has killed two people and dozens are sick in 13 states including here in Georgia.

The outbreak is tied to a meat processing plant in Virginia.

At Georgia Poison Center, they’ve been taking calls.

“Fever, muscle ache, listlessness, tiredness, it can progress on to confusion, loss of balance, and even seizure activity,” Dr. Gaylord Lopez with Georgia Poison Center said.

Dr. Lopez said there are ways to protect yourself.

TRENDING STORIES:

“If you’re looking to minimize the chance, you’ve got to make sure the temperature in your refrigerator is below 40 degrees,” he said.

At Reuben’s they say they will do what it takes until the outbreak is done.

“I’ve got a business to run and at the same time I’ve got trust and if that trust is broached, there’s no business,” Furgiuele said.

The latest recall includes meats from May 10 through July 29 with the Boar’s Head and Old Country brand names.

if you have it in your home, it is recommended to throw it away or return it to the store for a refund.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Stamp honoring Atlanta Braves legend Hank Aaron unveiled at Truist Park

©2024 Cox Media Group