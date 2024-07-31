9-year-old girl dead, 4 other kids seriously hurt while driver leaves Ga. crash site

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Five kids were in a car when it flipped several times in Troup County last week, costing one of them their life.

Georgia State Patrol says a white 2002 GMC Yukon was driving down State Route 1 in Troup County when it went into the median.

Troopers say the driver overcorrected and it overturned several times.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Three of the six people in the car were thrown out during the crash.

A 9-year-old girl, whose identity has not been released, died from her injuries several hours after the crash.

Four other kids, 11- and 13-year-old girls and 8- and 5-year-old boys, were seriously injured and were taken to the hospital. There is no word on any of their conditions.

TRENDING STORIES:

GSP says that the driver left before they arrived. But he was found and arrested on Monday and taken to the Troup County Jail.

The driver’s identity has also not been released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta-based Delta lost $500 million in global IT outage, CEO says Delta was the hardest-hit airline, having to cancel thousands of flights across the world.

©2024 Cox Media Group