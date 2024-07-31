2-month-old girl reported missing from Sandy Springs hotel; suspect armed and dangerous

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Police in Sandy Springs are searching for a 2-month-old girl who is believed to be with an armed and dangerous man.

The Georgia State Patrol says Reya Clark was last seen at the Home2 Suites hotel on Peachtree Dunwoody Road near Perimeter Mall at 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

She is believed to be with Randy Bernard Clark, 22. GSP says he’s believed to be armed and dangerous.

They have not commented on the relationship between Randy Clark and Reya Clark.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Anyone who knows her where either of them may be should call 911 or Sandy Springs police at 770-551-6900.

IN OTHER NEWS:

16-year-old found shot to death in DeKalb apartment breezeway

©2024 Cox Media Group