Animals trapped in burned apartment building for days after stairwell boarded up

ATLANTA — Some pets have been trapped in an apartment building ravaged by fire for days.

They have been without food or water since fire tore through the Bell Collier Village apartment building on Howell Mill Road on Saturday.

When the fire department left on Sunday, property managers thought they were doing the right thing by boarding up a stairwell, but now neighbors can’t get to their pets.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke with a woman who has been begging security to let her inside to see if her cat, Chloe, is alive.

Carey Jones says security told her that the fire department won’t let her into the building. A spokesperson for the fire department says that’s not true. They say property managers have full control over the building.

“Property management is sitting on their butts, nowhere to be seen, not saying anything. They’re giving out updates but have said nothing about people’s animals,” Jones said.

Some of the pets have been rescued. A turtle and dog were pulled out of the building on Wednesday.

Fernandes says she began making calls to property managers on Tuesday, but has not heard back.

Jamal Hill says he is also frustrated with management. He says his building wasn’t affected, but he can’t get inside either.

“I live in the building in the back and it seems to be unaffected, so that’s part of my frustration. I’m still not being let in and my building is completely fine,” Hill said.

Hill says he’s just trying to get the medication his father needs.

“My father lives with me; he has his blood pressure medication, his heart medication and his pain medication in my apartment,” he said.

Neighbors say Fernandes’ calls must be doing some good because they have seen managers walking around more on Wednesday.

