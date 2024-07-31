After apartment fire takes almost everything from Atlanta family, firefighters save beloved dog

ATLANTA — A Saturday apartment fire left families waiting to get their belongings for days, and in some cases, even their pets.

While multiple units at the Bell Collier apartments on Howell Mill Road were damaged, for the McGee family, their most prized possession was safe and sound.

Firefighters saved Chante and Maurice McGee’s dog Uno, who is special to more than just the family.

Channel 2 Action News spoke to the McGees, who said Uno, their pitbull, is not just a beloved pet, but an emotional support dog who helps people in crisis.

Chante McGee said Uno has helped people get through their trauma, and are thanking firefighters who saved him after the fire started.

The McGees’ apartment was right under where the fire started.

“I’m an occupational therapist, so he used to go to work with me every day when I was working with the senior community,” Ms. McGee said.

The family told Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes that they can only imagine what Uno went through when the fire started Saturday evening right above their unit. Ms. McGee said a neighbor called to tell them to get home fast as the fire grew more intense.

“I was nervous on the road trying to get there - but I just still felt in my spirit that he was ok,” he said. “I know they had to have broken down the door to get to him. That’s exactly what happened and if it wasn’t for them doing their due diligence going in and taking care of him - this story would be totally different.”

Mr. McGee said he was glad he could bring his wife the good news.

“I burst out into tears - one we - like you mentioned - that’s our baby - that’s only child right now - so the thought of him having to go through anything and is not being there - ya know that was very emotional for me,” Mr. McGee said.

His wife thanked firefighters repeatedly for saving Uno, saying “one thing that gives me hope - if they rescued my dog - I know they’d make sure to rescue a human.”

Fire officials said Tuesday that getting pets out of the apartment complex is now up to the property owner and manager, as with the fire out, it’s no longer an area in their control.

Residents told Channel 2 Action News that security guards from the complex were keeping people out, keeping them from getting to their furry families.

