American Cancer Society’s ‘Tobacco Atlas’ shows most Georgians not getting lung cancer screenings

ATLANTA — For the first time, the American Cancer Society is releasing what it calls a U.S. Tobacco Atlas.

The nonprofit organization said the Atlas is a digital, data-rich tool that maps tobacco use across the United States, cataloguing disparities and control policies across the country.

“While cigarette smoking among U.S. adults has dropped dramatically—from 42% in 1965 to 11% in 2023—the Atlas reveals a troubling reality: only 18.1% of eligible adults are up to date with lung cancer screening, with the lowest rates in Southern states where the burden is highest," the organization said in a statement.

That deficit in testing is worse in Georgia, where only 16.2% of those eligible for lung cancer screening have been tested.

“The U.S. Tobacco Atlas is more than a report—it is a call to action. It reminds us that progress is possible, but not inevitable. It requires bold leadership, equitable policies, and unwavering commitment from every sector of society,” Dr. William Dahut, chief scientific officer at the American Cancer Society, said. “Together, we can accelerate the end of the tobacco epidemic and move closer to a world where no one has cancer because of tobacco.”

Here are some of the main findings from the new ACS report:

Despite progress, tobacco use remains the leading preventable cause of cancer death in the US, with over 80% of lung cancer deaths attributed to tobacco.

The national quit smoking ratio reached a record 62% in 2022, although older adults (45+) have lower quit attempts and success rates, and a greater health risk. Also, the use of tobacco cessation aids is low, especially in the South and Midwest.

Secondhand smoke exposure has declined but remains high in rental and public housing, and children and the elderly are especially vulnerable.

Smokeless tobacco use rates are low overall, but concentrated in certain states (e.g., Wyoming, West Virginia).

E-cigarettes are rising in popularity, especially in states with high cigarette use; 33% of people who use tobacco also use both cigarettes and e-cigarettes.

1.63 million youth reported using e-cigarettes in 2024, with 90% preferring flavored products.

Non-White individuals, people with disabilities, LGBTQ+ individuals, and those with lower income and limited education face higher tobacco-related burdens.

You can learn more about tobacco use and health with the U.S. Tobacco Atlas here.

