American Black Film Festival coming to Hollywood of the South

ATLANTA — The American Black Film Festival is hosting a special pop-up event in Atlanta, showcasing a selection of workshops and screenings.

The pop-up event will be held at AMC Madison Yards on Memorial Drive and will feature a variety of workshops, screenings and discussions for film enthusiasts and professionals alike.

Channel 2’s Karyn Greer sat down with Nicole Friday, founder of the ABFF, which is based in Miami.

“We are going into our 30th anniversary, 30th year next year in May,” Friday said. “You know, it’s a platform that’s created so many opportunities for so many filmmakers, from writers, producers.”

Atlanta has long been called the Hollywood of the South with major film studios like Tyler Perry Studios, Trilith Studios, Assembly Atlanta and Shadowbox.

“Atlanta is, you know, it’s the south of Hollywood, right? So it just made sense to come here,” said Friday.

She says the film festival will feature workshops for people interested in all aspects of the business, from writing for TV and movies to flourishing creatively and financially.

Fans of Starz’s “Power Book IV: Force” can look forward to a premiere screening and a talkback with some of the show’s stars.

The HBO Short Film Showcase will feature five award-winning films, screened on Saturday evening.

Tickets for the events start at $16, with various screenings and workshops available. For more information on dates and times, click here.

