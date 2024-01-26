Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater performing in Atlanta, here is how you can get tickets

ATLANTA — The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is performing in Atlanta until Jan 27. The performances are a part of the dance theater’s 65th anniversary U.S. tour.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Named after and founded by Alvin Ailey in 1958 the dance theater has brought African-American dance to audiences worldwide.

According to a representative, the Alvin Ailey company has performed for over 25 million people in 48 states and 71 countries on six continents.

With a focus on dance theater, the group also has developed Ailey Arts in Education and Community programs, which focus on bringing dance into classrooms, communities, and the lives of people worldwide.

On Friday, the group held a workshop to promote active dance amongst senior citizens in the Atlanta area. A representative with the dance theater told Channel 2 Action News that nearly 30 senior citizens attended the workshop.

Alvin Ailey Dance Theatre Senior workshop

TRENDING STORIES:

Anyone interested in purchasing tickets for Saturday shows at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., click here. For more information about Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, visit www.alvinailey.org.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Video shows convicted murderer's violent reaction when guilty verdict is read in Ga. court

©2023 Cox Media Group