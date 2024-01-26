Video shows convicted murderer’s violent reaction when guilty verdict is read in Ga. court

ALBANY, Ga. — A Georgia man who was convicted of murder had a violent, emotional outburst in court after his verdict was read Wednesday, WALB-TV reported.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Rolando Frazier, 45, was found guilty in the 2022 murder of Ethan Barlow, 36. The jury reached the verdict after a two-day trial and a two-hour deliberation. Frazier was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a felony.

TRENDING STORIES:

Video shows Frazier slam his head against a desk in the courtroom and then trying to do it again as four officers tackle him to the ground. He then continues to resist the officers, who end up carrying him out of the courtroom as he thrashes around. Frazier’s shoes were left on the courtroom floor.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Major Ken Faust, with the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office Operation Division, told WALB that he believes Frazier was trying to harm himself.

“We’ve had emotional outbursts, but as far as the defendant trying to harm themselves, no we haven’t seen that,” Faust told WALB.

Frazier was already an inmate at Dooly State Prison, where he was serving a term for armed robbery, according to WALB. In 2014, he was convicted in a gang shooting that targeted a police officer.

Driver didn’t use his blinker. When APD pulled him over, police say they found 35 lbs of drugs

©2023 Cox Media Group