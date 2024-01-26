Man accused of attempting to break into Ga. elementary school in search of ‘pizza,’ deputies say

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A man is behind bars after officials say he attempted to break into an elementary school in search of pizza.

Burt Boyd McGee was arrested Wednesday afternoon outside Alto Park Elementary School, according to Floyd County arrest reports,

Authorities said sometime around 3 p.m., McGee walked onto school property with a machete and a knife. McGee told officials that he was there looking to “steal pizza.”

Eventually, officials said McGee walked up to one of the entrances to the school and attempted to enter but discovered it was locked. He then attempted to enter the school gymnasium but found the door was also locked.

“Due to the potential threat, the Principal decided to suspend dismissal and bring all students and staff into the safety of the building and requested the assistance of law enforcement,” Floyd County Schools officials said.

After failing to enter the school, officials said McGee walked away from the school but was quickly taken into custody. School officials added that McGee’s weapons were discovered on McGee when he was arrested.

According to the report, when asked for his name, he gave a fake name and date of birth. Through fingerprint identification, deputies were able to identify him.

Deputies added that McGee is homeless.

McGee was charged with carrying a weapon within school property, possession of a firearm or knife during certain crimes, second-degree burglary, criminal trespass, loitering or prowling and giving a false name.

The following is a statement from Floyd County Schools regarding the incident:

“APES’s Principal and staff were commended for their quick response to a very disturbing and rapidly evolving situation. Also, their attention to maintaining building security by keeping locked exterior doors prevented this from becoming much worse. Floyd County Schools also expresses its profound gratitude to the Floyd County Police’s Patrol Division for their quick response and effective roadside investigation.”

