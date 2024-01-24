Atlanta

X, formerly known as Twitter, erupts after PETA posts about passing of beloved UGA mascot Uga X

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Georgia Uga Mascot Dies Football FILE - Georgia mascot Uga X walks on the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 in Athens, Ga. Former Georgia mascot Uga X, whose eight-year run included back-to-back national championships, died Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File) (John Bazemore/AP)

ATLANTA — An animal rights organization has angered UGA fans and beyond after posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, about the passing of the university’s beloved mascot, Uga X

The Georgia Bulldogs announced on Tuesday that Uga X died peacefully at the age of 10.

“He will always be remembered as a Damn Good Dawg,” the university wrote in a statement.

On Monday night, PETA, or the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, posted their own statement about Uga’s passing, and it’s not going over well.

“RIP Uga. We’re hoping his passing reminds @UniversityOfGA just how irresponsible it is for them to be promoting unhealthy, breathing-impaired, flat-faced breeds like English Bulldogs,” PETA posted on X.

Andrew Caraway wrote simply, “Delete your account.”

@DallasBammer wrote “Congrats on a stance so stupid that you united SEC fans against you. That’s almost impossible.”

@RenattaOxendine said, “That dog was well taken care of his entire life and lived a better life than many humans.”

Of the hundreds of responses to the thread, there were very few, if any, to support PETA’s view.

There was a note added to the post to say, “There has never been a report that UGA suffered or struggled to breathe and he lived a normal lifespan for his breed.”

