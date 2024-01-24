TRAFFIC RED ALERT: All lanes of I-75/I-85 NB shut down due to crash investigation

ATLANTA — Police have shut down all northbound lanes of Interstate 75/Interstate 85 of the downtown connector due to a crash.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields first reported the crash near the University Ave exit around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash or when the northbound lanes will reopen. Shields says drivers can use Interstate 285, Hwy 41 or Hwy 29 as alternates.

