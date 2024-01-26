1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near DeKalb QT station

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police said one person was killed and another injured in a shooting early Friday morning.

Police said they responded to reports of a shooting at 2776 Panola Road, where they found two victims. A Channel 2 Action News photographer at the scene saw several police vehicles outside of a QT gas station and officers searching a black pick-up truck.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to the hospital.

The victims have not been identified. It’s unclear if police have identified a suspect or what led up to the shooting.

