Ahead of Women’s Equality Day, study says Georgia ranks 45th in US

ATLANTA — Women’s Equality Day is just days away, with the holiday celebrated on Aug. 26.

Ahead of that celebration, a new study from WalletHub says that the United States is ranked 43rd in the world for gender equality, among 146 countries analyzed.

“Women’s rights in the U.S. have made leaps and bounds since the passage of the 19th Amendment, yet many women still struggle to break the glass ceiling because of unequal treatment in society,” WalletHub said in their study.

Within the U.S., WalletHub found that Georgia was only ranked 45th when it comes to equality for men and women, based on more than a dozen factors.

According to the study, Georgia was 20 ranks below the average, earning spots at 30th for earnings gaps, 43rd for executive positions gaps, 49th when it comes to gaps between male and female minimum wage workers, 23rd for business ownership rates and 42nd when it comes to political representation.

While overall, WalletHub said overall, women in Georgia still have gaps to close when it comes to equity in the workplace, men are the ones disadvantaged when it comes to work hour gaps across the country.

“Ensuring women’s equality requires more than simply giving men and women the same fundamental rights. States also need to work to make sure that women receive equal treatment to men when it comes to financial opportunities, education, and politics,” Cassandra Happe, a WalletHub Analyst, said in a statement with the study results. “The best states for women’s equality have drastically reduced the disparities between men and women on multiple fronts.”

