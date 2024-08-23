Woman concerned about large sink hole in the front yard of her DeKalb County home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Angeline Smith says she has caution tape, cones, and a gaping hole in her yard, that has replaced her once manicured lawn.

“I stay out of my yard, I don’t want to get hurt in my own yard,” Smith said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The 69-year-old says for more than two years she’s begged Dekalb County to repair a collapsed stormwater drain.

“The only thing they did was put up caution tape, and it caves in from time to time and they’ll come back and put up some more,” said Smith.

She told Channel 2 Action New Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln that the hole is now splitting her yard away from her neighbor’s. She showed Lincoln the hole which is at least 10 feet deep and is posing a safety hazard for her.

Smith says she lives with Parkinson’s disease.

“We just need help,” she said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Channel 2 Action News reached out to DeKalb County, a spokesperson said they’re aware of Smith’s concerns.

A timeline provided to Channel 2 Action News shows in March, the county’s road and drainage engineer met with Smith for an assessment. In April, an inspector secured the site and scheduled a closed-circuit television evaluation, to see down in the hole.

In May, inspectors conducted a CCTV evaluation of the pipe. And by June the footage was transferred to a project manager to determine needed repairs.

The county says the evaluation of repair solutions will continue and will follow up with Smith to determine the public and private areas of responsibility.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Former Atlanta mayor gives insight into Kamala Harris’ DNC acceptance speech

©2024 Cox Media Group