These are the best employers in Georgia, according to new Forbes study

ATLANTA — When it comes to the job market, what’s the best company to work for in the U.S.?

Forbes Magazine wanted to find that out, so they asked employees at major companies throughout the U.S. their thoughts. The magazine came up with a list of the best employers in each state and here in Georgia, one company flew above the rest.

The business magazine ranked Delta Air Lines as the Best Employer in Georgia. The Atlanta-based airline also made the list for Michigan (No. 1), Minnesota (No. 5), Washington (No. 2), Utah (No. 4), New York (No. 12) and Florida (No. 26).

How did Forbes finalize the list? Forbes and Statista, a market research firm, reached out to over 160,000 employees who work for companies with at least 500 employees.

The respondents were asked how likely they would recommend their employer on a scale of zero to 10. The employees also were asked about their previous employers within the past two years and if they would recommend them as well.

Here’s the top 25

Delta Air Lines Costco Wholesale Apple Google Microsoft Nike Southwest Airlines Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Hilton Worldwide Holdings Southern Company IBM JPMorgan Chase Georgia-Pacific Target Lockheed Martin American Express General Motors Allstate Global Payments Emory Healthcare The Home Depot Dell Technologies Cracker Barrel U.S. Department of Agriculture CarMax

