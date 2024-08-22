Local

These are the best employers in Georgia, according to new Forbes study

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — When it comes to the job market, what’s the best company to work for in the U.S.?

Forbes Magazine wanted to find that out, so they asked employees at major companies throughout the U.S. their thoughts. The magazine came up with a list of the best employers in each state and here in Georgia, one company flew above the rest.

The business magazine ranked Delta Air Lines as the Best Employer in Georgia. The Atlanta-based airline also made the list for Michigan (No. 1), Minnesota (No. 5), Washington (No. 2), Utah (No. 4), New York (No. 12) and Florida (No. 26).

How did Forbes finalize the list? Forbes and Statista, a market research firm, reached out to over 160,000 employees who work for companies with at least 500 employees.

The respondents were asked how likely they would recommend their employer on a scale of zero to 10. The employees also were asked about their previous employers within the past two years and if they would recommend them as well.

Here’s the top 25

  1. Delta Air Lines
  2. Costco Wholesale
  3. Apple
  4. Google
  5. Microsoft
  6. Nike
  7. Southwest Airlines
  8. Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta
  9. Hilton Worldwide Holdings
  10. Southern Company
  11. IBM
  12. JPMorgan Chase
  13. Georgia-Pacific
  14. Target
  15. Lockheed Martin
  16. American Express
  17. General Motors
  18. Allstate
  19. Global Payments
  20. Emory Healthcare
  21. The Home Depot
  22. Dell Technologies
  23. Cracker Barrel
  24. U.S. Department of Agriculture
  25. CarMax

