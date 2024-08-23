Family of Hall baseball player who died in batting cage accident appearing in civil suit hearing

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The family of a Gainesville baseball player who died in a batting cage accident last year is set to appear in court on Friday morning in a wrongful death lawsuit they filed.

Jeremy Medina, 18, died in December after he was hit in the head with a baseball bat during a November practice.

In May, Medina’s family filed a lawsuit that names multiple employees at the school, including the principal, baseball coaches, athletic director and athletic trainer.

Hall County Superior Court records say they are appearing for a motions hearing at 9 a.m. on Friday.

Earlier this month, several of the named defendants filed a motion to have the lawsuit dismissed.

The lawsuit accuses the school employees of committing negligence. The family claims it took over three minutes for an adult to arrive after Medina was hit and that 911 was not called until seven minutes after the accident.

They also claim the practice should have never happened because it violated the Georgia High School Association’s rules.

Medina’s family is seeking $722,000 in damages for Medina’s mental pain and suffering, medical bills and burial costs.

