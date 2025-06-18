Additional measles case confirmed in metro Atlanta area, 6th in state for 2025

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Health reported another unvaccinated metro Atlanta resident was diagnosed with measles, pushing the state’s count to six cases this year.

As with the fifth measles case confirmed by the department, the most recent measles case is another family member of a Georgian who was infected while traveling abroad, which was confirmed in May.

DPH officials said the individual was quarantined at home following their measles exposure, so there are no additional cases or exposures that require a follow-up.

Additionally, health officials said “the other two cases associated with this outbreak have fully recovered, and monitoring has ended for individuals exposed to the index case in May.”

The health department said the best way to stay safe from measles, mumps and rubella is the MMR vaccine, which they said was safe and effective.

DPH said the case reported Wednesday was the sixth in Georgia for 2025 and the second outbreak of the year. There were also six cases of measles reported in Georgia in 2024.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that children receive their first dose of MMR vaccine between 12 and 15 months of age and a second dose between 4 and 6 years of age,” DPH said in a statement. “More than 95% of the people who receive a single dose of MMR will develop immunity to all three viruses. A second dose boosts immunity, typically enhancing protection to 98%.”

