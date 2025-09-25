Woman charged with mailroom thefts returned to apartments she previously targeted: police

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Deputies arrested Amanda Noble over the weekend for allegedly stealing more than 100 packages from homes in Brookhaven and other Atlanta neighborhoods.

Brookhaven police tracked down Noble after she reportedly returned to a targeted neighborhood, leading to her arrest by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

“The support from our community members, CrimeStoppers tips, and the media coverage played a key role in leading law enforcement to her,” Lt. Anthony Petron of the Brookhaven Police Department told Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter.

Noble is accused of targeting multiple apartment complexes last month, with residents in the Grant Park neighborhood expressing concerns about thefts in their community.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Residents of the Swift Town Home Community believe Noble returned to their neighborhood, with surveillance footage reportedly leading to her arrest.

Lt. Anthony Petron stated that the footage was shared with other jurisdictions, which helped locate the vehicle and take Noble into custody.

Jacob Carter, a resident of the Swift Town Home Community, noted the neighborhood’s extensive surveillance.

“There’s literally a camera every 10 feet at everybody’s door. If someone’s stealing something, there’s going to be a video of it,” he said.

Authorities are still searching for Donald Johnson, believed to be Noble’s accomplice, who escaped during the arrest operation.

Noble faces charges including theft and obstruction, and she has a history of similar offenses, having been arrested for package thefts in Brookhaven a few years ago.

As authorities continue to search for Noble’s accomplice, they credit the community’s vigilance and cooperation for helping solve the case. “They essentially helped us solve this case,” said Lt. Petron.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group