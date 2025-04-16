AAA urges drivers to plan a safe ride home on ‘4/20 Day’

ATLANTA — AAA is asking people who partake in cannabis to plan ahead for a safe, sober ride home.

April 20 is the unofficial national marijuana holiday celebrated by cannabis culture and an AAA spokesperson says this can mean high stakes on our nation’s roadways.

Recent research by the AAA revealed that about 85% of cannabis users admit to driving the same day they consumed.

“No matter the legality or medical prescription of cannabis, taking the wheel while impaired by its effects is not only unlawful but extremely dangerous,” Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group said. “The road requires clear heads, not clouded minds. If you plan to celebrate 4/20, find a safe ride before taking any impairing substances. This is critical so drivers do not have to decide if they’re sober enough to drive.”

The study found that 44.1% of those polled said they consume cannabis multiple times per day.

Almost 47% of those polled believe they either drive the same, a little better (14.7%), or much better (19.4%) while high on cannabis.

