AAA recommends pre-trip checks on vehicles before Memorial Day weekend

ATLANTA — Just a day before Memorial Day weekend, travel organization AAA, the Auto Club Group, says they’re getting ready to help drivers who may end up stranded on the road.

According to AAA, more than 39 million people are likely to hit the road for the weekend.

Last year, AAA said they ended up helping at 356,000 roadside emergencies, mostly flat tires, dead batteries and lockouts.

To that end, they’re ready to help again this year, according to the organization.

While they’re ready to assist, AAA said you should still check out your vehicle before you start a road trip during the busy travel weekend.

“Remember to give your car a quick once-over as you wrap up those travel plans,” Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman, said in a statement. “A quick look at your tires, battery, brakes, and the basics can prevent unexpected breakdowns.”

Here are AAA’s recommendations ahead of Memorial Day weekend:

AAA Tips to Prevent Car Problems

Check your tires – Ensure proper inflation and tread depth. Don’t forget the spare!

Ensure proper inflation and tread depth. Don’t forget the spare! Inspect your brakes – Grinding noises or vibrations signal a need for service.

– Grinding noises or vibrations signal a need for service. Test your battery – If your engine starts slowly or the lights are dim, it may be time for a replacement. AAA members can get battery checks at a AAA Car Care, Approved Auto Repair Facility, or call AAA to request on-site service.

– If your engine starts slowly or the lights are dim, it may be time for a replacement. AAA members can get battery checks at a AAA Car Care, Approved Auto Repair Facility, or call AAA to request on-site service. Replace wiper blades – If your wipers streak or don’t clear the windshield thoroughly, replace them.

– If your wipers streak or don’t clear the windshield thoroughly, replace them. Top off fluids – check oil, coolant, and brake, transmission, and power steering fluids. Use products recommended in your owner’s manual.

– check oil, coolant, and brake, transmission, and power steering fluids. Use products recommended in your owner’s manual. Replenish your emergency kit – Include essentials like a flashlight, batteries, first-aid supplies, water, non-perishable snacks, jumper cables, emergency flares, and a basic tool kit.

What to Do If You Experience Car Trouble

Safely make your way to the nearest exit or stopping point.

Pull over as far as possible to create distance from passing traffic.

Turn on your hazard lights.

Call for assistance by phone, website, or the AAA Mobile app.

Stay with your vehicle if it’s safe to do so.

If you exit, be cautious of traffic before moving to a safe location.

Safe Driving Reminders

Watch your speed – Speeding contributes to a third of all motor vehicle fatalities. Slow down and stay in control.

– Speeding contributes to a third of all motor vehicle fatalities. Slow down and stay in control. Stay focused. Distracted driving kills thousands annually. Avoid phone use, eating, or passenger distractions while driving.

Distracted driving kills thousands annually. Avoid phone use, eating, or passenger distractions while driving. Don’t drive impaired – Alcohol and drugs compromise judgment, motor skills, and reaction time. If impaired, find a safe alternative.

– Alcohol and drugs compromise judgment, motor skills, and reaction time. If impaired, find a safe alternative. Stay alert – Fatigue is as dangerous as drunk driving. Take breaks every 100 miles or two hours to stay refreshed.

– Fatigue is as dangerous as drunk driving. Take breaks every 100 miles or two hours to stay refreshed. Wear your seatbelt – Seatbelts are one of the simplest and most effective ways to reduce injury and save lives in a crash. Buckle up, every trip, every time.

