AAA offers free rides and tows this 4th of July weekend

GEORGIA — AAA wants to let drivers know that its “Tow to Go” program will be active this 4th of July holiday weekend in Georgia.

From 6 p.m. on Friday, July 4, through 6 a.m. on Monday, July 7th, you can call 855-2-TOW-2-GO (855-286-9246) and receive a free, confidential ride and tow within 10 miles.

The program is open to everyone, whether or not you’re an AAA member.

Rides and tows can’t be scheduled in advance. The program is for last-minute situations.

Since the launch of the program more than 25 years ago, Tow to Go has removed nearly 30,000 impaired drivers from the road.

