75-year-old woman missing with 3-year-old grandson; search underway

    ATLANTA - A grandmother is missing, and the Atlanta Police Department said she has her 3-year-old grandson with her.

    Annie Peoples, 75, left her home on Shirley Street in southwest Atlanta around 7 p.m. Friday driving a white 2000 Lincoln Town Car.

    The car has Georgia license tag AGX-2253.

    Peoples has been diagnosed with the early stages of dementia. Police said the woman was last seen wearing khaki pants and a black denim jacket. Her grandson, Anthony Huff III, is wearing a Ninja Turtles shirt.  

    If you see them, you're urged to call 404-546-4235.

